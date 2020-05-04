The Oelwein School Board approved contracts for two FFA instructors to replace the two who are leaving when it met Monday in remote session due to the new coronavirus.
Two horticulture and FFA teachers were hired. Jennifer Dillon began on the Master of Arts plus 14 step, $59,826.45 base, $7,115.63 TSS and FFA supplemental. Bethany Pillard began on the Bachelor of Arts plus one step, $34,682 base, $4,125 TSS and FFA supplemental. Current horticulture and FFA teachers Dan Doeing and Mikayla Hartl accepted positions closer to their home districts, as reported last month.
The board accepted resignations from Carrie Buggs, as a Title I teacher, who asked to stay on the certified substitute list for Little Husky and Wings Park; Nick Schauf as head boys basketball coach, as he becomes activities director and assistant principal next fall; Jessica Buckman, as a middle school cook, who took a position elsewhere; and Jamie Peterson, as a high school math teacher, who will teach in Muscatine next fall.
Buggs added that with her youngest graduating this year she will be helping her husband more with their business and sought a more flexible schedule.
• It approved sharing agreements for a K-12 librarian employed by Oelwein Schools to visit the Starmont and West Central schools each one day a week.