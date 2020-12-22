VINTON - Various locations within the Vinton Shellsburg School district were discussed during Monday evening's regular school board meeting.
Superintendent Kyle Koeppen presented information regarding a grant application from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that the district could benefit from. "Director (Eric) Kakac is recommending the removal of a 10,000 gallon underground fuel tank located at the bus barn (on West 3rd Street)," Koeppen told the board.
It is believed that the tank may be 30 years of age and was originally utilized for gasoline and was converted more than a decade ago to be used for diesel fuel.
“The tank monitoring system needs repaired and because it is an outdated system, it may only be repaired with used parts,” he explained. With that system not working, there are concerns that the leak detection system may also be faulty.
‘Because the majority of our fleet of buses have moved to propane gas, we do not have the need to buy gas or diesel by the semi load,” Koeppen said.
Aside from a tank that is not currently in use, Koeppen explained that the district pays $2,079 a year to insure the underground tank.
However, removing a tank like this is not an easy process. “Removal can be tricky and includes involving the DNR to run soil samples. We would then need to repave the area where the tank would be removed from,” he said. “Total cost of the project could be between $20,000 and $30,000.”
However, at this time the DNR is currently offering grant money to help cover the cost of underground tank removals. “We could receive up to $15,000 to help cover the expenses,” Koeppen added.
Both Kakac and Colin Carolus recommend the district apply for the funds to help with the cost.
“They recommend this project occur over the summer months when it will not interfere with the transportation schedule.”
Board members agreed that removing the underground tank would be beneficial to the district.
District staff will fill out the paperwork and get cost estimates of the work to submit with the grant application.
Board members agreed that the removal of the tank would save the district the cost of the insurance in the future, but also would ensure the district didn’t have a problem with a leaking tank in the future.
Koeppen added that the removal of underground tank would make access in and out of the north bus garage easier in the future. “The vertical propane tank will remain on site.”
"Looking at cost of $5,000 to $10,000 with the grant, plus the savings of the insurance is a plus for the district," Rob Levis, Vinton Shellsburg school board president, stated during the meeting.
In other business:
- Board members approved a motion for the district to enter a risk pool agreement for the purchase of natural gas.
Koeppen pointed out that a risk pool allows the district to transfer the risk stemming from changes in natural gas prices. “Basically, we enter a pool to buy through a third party,” Koeppen said.
However, there is an additional benefit to the district for entering a risk pool. “This allows the district to pay the bill using our management fund, rather than our general fund,” Koeppen told the board.
“So with this resolution,” Levis said “we (the district) are not taking money that could be used to educate our students to purchase the natural gas to heat the buildings.”
Koeppen confirmed that is exactly the step the board would be taking by giving the approval to enter the risk pool.
With all board members present voting aye, the motion to enter the risk pool was approved.
- Koeppen provided a quick update on the solar project being discussed by the district and the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU).
“The VMEU is working on adopting an interconnection agreement which would dictate the size of a solar field the district would be allowed to construct,” Koeppen stated.
The city utility needs to add verbiage to the current policy. “As it now reads,” Koeppen explained, “the size of the field would be rather small when compared to what the district would like do.”
- The board learned that the district’s current website will soon be getting a new look.
“Through our current agreement with Monkey This,” Koeppen stated “they provide service and updates for the vscsd.org site.
“The site has much information but is suited for a more internal audience. The goal is to change the perspective of the site from internal to a ‘newcomer view’.
“If you were a new family moving to the district, how can you access information about our facilities,” Koeppen said.
One item which would provide more of that ‘newcomer’ feel would be better descriptions of the district. “Our current site does not even explain which grades are at each building” he added.
-The next board meeting is scheduled for the third Monday of January, January 18th at Tilford Elementary.