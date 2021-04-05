VINTON – April may be rain showers, but it is also the season for budget hearings for local school districts.
The Vinton Shellsburg school board will hold it a public hearing Monday, April 12, to review and approve the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
During the March board meeting, Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg superintendent, and Brenda Barkdoll, district business manager, provided some different options for the coming school year as well as review the past year’s budget.
“Covid related expenses did cause the district to over expected expenses,” Koeppen told the board. However, with current legislation the district will be able to get reimbursement. “We will need to show our expenses and will be able to get funds in reimbursement,” he stated.
For the current year, the district has a rate of $15.44 per $1000 valuation. Options provided to the board had rates ranging from $15.42 to $15.62.
During the budget workshop, Koeppen shared with board members that the district’s current bond issue is due to mature in 2025. “If you wanted, we could apply some additional fund to the bond payment and save the district money by paying it off early. “I see value in prepaying the district’s general obligation bonds,” Koeppen told the board. However, he could also see positives for seeing those funds in other areas.
“If we have the money, we could see how the year goes and we could apply it toward the bond later,” Kathy VanSteenhuyse, board member, stated.
Robert Levis, board president pointed out property owners in the district would be seeing an increase in property evaluations. “I would like to see us stay as close to the past number as possible,” he stated.
It was pointed out that while property owners will see an increase in the future from the property evaluations, the district will see a loss in the amount collected. Because of damage from the derecho last summer, there are many homes and buildings that are gone from the landscape.
Koeppen made a recommendation of the rate being $15.53 for the coming year.
“If Kyle (Koeppen) is looking at $15.53 I would go with that,” Mike Timmerman, board member said.
However, board member Jake Fish proposed that the board look at the proposed rate of 15.45. Considering the events of the past year “this is close to where we were in past years,” Fish said.
“What if we split the difference,” Levis suggested and proposed a rate of $15.49. “This would be the second lowest that we have in the past 10 years.”
“I think this is a nice adjustment,” Koeppen said during the meeting.
The board approved a motion for Koeppen and Barkdoll to use a rate of $15.49 to prepare the district’s budget paperwork for the April public meeting.
While state guidelines and mandates set requirements of the funds that the district must have it earmarked in the budget, there are areas that local districts are given more control. Using the rate approved by the board, Koeppen and Barkdoll will be able to adjust the totals of areas like the management levy, debt service as well as the district’s PPEL funds for the coming school year.