According to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the school
bus is the safest vehicle on the roadways today. Statistically, a child is much safer
taking a bus to school, than riding in a car. But accidents can and will happen.
All school buses are equipped with a service door located on the right side of the
bus, two window emergency exits on each side, two emergency roof hatches and
one emergency door located in the back of the bus. Iowa law mandates that
school bus evacuation drills are required to be practiced twice a year by all
students.
Proper procedures when evacuating a school bus include:
● Listen to the driver's instructions for the correct exit.
● Be calm, quiet and don't panic.
● Leave your belongings behind.
● Exit seat by seat alternating rows.
● Leave the bus quickly without pushing, or shouting.
● When exiting the rear of the bus, sit down and slide out of the
back of the bus, do not jump.
● Walk to a safe place and stay together.
Following these guidelines will help prevent additional injuries in an emergency
situation.
Another topic that warrants discussion is the danger zones located around the
school bus. While the safest place is inside the bus there are several danger zones
located outside the bus. A general guideline is to never be closer than 10 feet when around a school bus except when entering or exiting the service door.