This is Facebook challenge week, both for students and families following the Wapsie Valley Elementary “challenge week” and Oelwein Community Schools, which are calling it “virtual spirit week.”
The schools are posting an activity a day for students to complete and asking families to take pictures or post video of them completing the challenge, in the comments.
Nine Wapsie Valley children are pictured in comments with their projects after accepting Monday’s challenge, which was to make or draw a monster with materials on hand at home.
Five Oelwein children are pictured in Monday’s Marvel superhero dress-up challenge — but it’s clear a couple families didn’t actually dress up their kids but rather used photo filters. (Spirit hacks?)
Tuesday’s Wapsie challenge was for students to speak or write about a book they have read.
The Oelwein challenge for Tinted Tuesday was, for National Crayon Day, to wear their favorite color or post a crayon drawing.
For Wellness Wednesday, Wapsie and Oelwein students alike were challenged to do at least one wellness activity and post it.
Thursday, Wapsie students are challenged to build the tallest tower they can with materials they have at home.
Oelwein’s theme is Theater Thursday, and students are challenged to share a photo while watching their favorite movie.
For Fellowship Friday, at Wapsie, students are challenged to do something kind for someone else.
Oelwein went with Food Friday, asking students to post a photo baking or cooking, with their carry-out, or a shot of their favorite type of food.
