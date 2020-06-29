Vinton, Iowa: Sunday night racing action was held at the “Bullring” on the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton, Iowa on another hot and windy night. Over 90 cars packed the pit area for another action packed night of racing. Kromminga Implement hosted the night of racing which also included the worlds largest Candy Dash, Christine Rublack was responsible for providing the kids with over 1,300 pounds of candy on Sunday night. The candy dash saw the kids gather up the piles of candy in eight minutes.
First time winners in 2020 included Mark Schulte taking the 20 lap feature win in the KISS Country IMCA Modified class. Schulte took the win ahead of two of the most accomplished drivers to ever strap into a Modified. Greg Kastli had a great night with a heat win and a second place finish in the main. Troy Cordes followed Kastli under the checkers in third on Sunday night.
Joe Docekal has been a front runner in the Christie Door Sportmod class this season but the wins have eluded the Dysart driver. Docekal was not to be denied on Sunday night as he took the lead from early leader Kyle Olson and went on to score the feature win ahead of Brady Hilmer and Jason Doyle.
Damon Murty found the extreme high side to his liking on Sunday night in scoring the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car feature win. Murty advanced from he third row and took the win over Shawn Ritter as the young Murty, Dallon took third.
Brett Vanous was another high side runner on Sunday night as the 357 flirted with the lip of the track lap after lap in scoring the 15 lap Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock feature. Nathan Ballard ran a very close second with Michael Kimm crossing the line in third.
Jake Benischek continued his dominance in the Koops Auto Body Sport Compact class in winning his third in a row. Benischek raced from a fourth row start to take the win ahead of Cristian Grady and Drew Nickell.
Matt Post scored his first win of the year at the “Bullring” in the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod/Mini Late Model class. Post out raced regular victory lane visitor, Cole McNeal on Sunday night.
Sunday, July 5th will be a very special night of racing at the “Bullring” as racing will be held in memory of the five youngsters who were tragically killed in a car accident in April of 2015. The “Urbana 5” night of racing will include bonus money being offered in all classes plus prizes galore. Hot laps will gt underway at 4:30 pm with racing to follow.
Sunday, June 28 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
KISS Country Modifieds
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton
80 Jerry Dedrick-Vinton
Christie Door Sportmods
12D Joe Docekal-Dysart
22Jr- Brady Hilmer-Dysart
40 Jason Doyle-Cedar Rapids
1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence
B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
Albert Auto Service Stock Cars
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
3T Terry “Scooter” Dulin-Cedar Rapids
Reinbeck Auto Sales Hobby Stocks
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
51 Michael Kimm-Vinton
14J Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
4X Bradley Graham-Victor
Koops Auto Sport Compacts
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
89 Cristian Grady-Cedar Rapids
87 Drew Nickell-Newhall
4R Ashley Reuman-Hills
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro/Mini Lates
22 Matt Post-Walker
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids
25 Dale Schwamman-Fort Atkinson
93 Chase Brunscheen-Dyersville