Vinton, Iowa: Sunday night racing action was held at the “Bullring” on the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton, Iowa on another hot and windy night. Over 90 cars packed the pit area for another action packed night of racing. Kromminga Implement hosted the night of racing which also included the worlds largest Candy Dash, Christine Rublack was responsible for providing the kids with over 1,300 pounds of candy on Sunday night. The candy dash saw the kids gather up the piles of candy in eight minutes.

First time winners in 2020 included Mark Schulte taking the 20 lap feature win in the KISS Country IMCA Modified class. Schulte took the win ahead of two of the most accomplished drivers to ever strap into a Modified. Greg Kastli had a great night with a heat win and a second place finish in the main. Troy Cordes followed Kastli under the checkers in third on Sunday night.

Joe Docekal has been a front runner in the Christie Door Sportmod class this season but the wins have eluded the Dysart driver. Docekal was not to be denied on Sunday night as he took the lead from early leader Kyle Olson and went on to score the feature win ahead of Brady Hilmer and Jason Doyle.

Damon Murty found the extreme high side to his liking on Sunday night in scoring the Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car feature win. Murty advanced from he third row and took the win over Shawn Ritter as the young Murty, Dallon took third.

Brett Vanous was another high side runner on Sunday night as the 357 flirted with the lip of the track lap after lap in scoring the 15 lap Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock feature. Nathan Ballard ran a very close second with Michael Kimm crossing the line in third.

Jake Benischek continued his dominance in the Koops Auto Body Sport Compact class in winning his third in a row. Benischek raced from a fourth row start to take the win ahead of Cristian Grady and Drew Nickell.

Matt Post scored his first win of the year at the “Bullring” in the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod/Mini Late Model class. Post out raced regular victory lane visitor, Cole McNeal on Sunday night.

Sunday, July 5th will be a very special night of racing at the “Bullring” as racing will be held in memory of the five youngsters who were tragically killed in a car accident in April of 2015. The “Urbana 5” night of racing will include bonus money being offered in all classes plus prizes galore. Hot laps will gt underway at 4:30 pm with racing to follow.

Sunday, June 28 Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5)

KISS Country Modifieds

27M Mark Schulte-Delhi

73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton

80 Jerry Dedrick-Vinton

Christie Door Sportmods

12D Joe Docekal-Dysart

22Jr- Brady Hilmer-Dysart

40 Jason Doyle-Cedar Rapids

1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence

B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton

Albert Auto Service Stock Cars

99D Damon Murty-Chelsea

7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone

99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

14C Leah Wroten-Independence

3T Terry “Scooter” Dulin-Cedar Rapids

Reinbeck Auto Sales Hobby Stocks

357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

51 Michael Kimm-Vinton

14J Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids

4X Bradley Graham-Victor

Koops Auto Sport Compacts

3 Jake Benischek-Durant

89 Cristian Grady-Cedar Rapids

87 Drew Nickell-Newhall

4R Ashley Reuman-Hills

69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction

Waterloo Auto Parts Micro/Mini Lates

22 Matt Post-Walker

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids

25 Dale Schwamman-Fort Atkinson

93 Chase Brunscheen-Dyersville

