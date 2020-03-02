Ivy Schuster of Searsboro will challenge incumbent Tim Kapuchian (R) for the Iowa Senate 38th District in November and the Poweshiek County native made her case for rural revitalization with several stops in Benton County on Saturday.
“I’ve been a part of the League of Women Voters in Grinnell for a number of years and it’s shown me what it’s like to be a public servant,” Schuster said. “I got to build a relationship with our current representative and senator. I saw they do their best job and that’s what drew me to campaign this year.”
Schuster grew up in Montezuma in Poweshiek County, which combined with Benton County makes up the 38th District for the Iowa Senate. She lives now in Searsboro, a rural town of 148 in the county which has shaped her political beliefs in rural revitalization. Her campaign focuses on four areas: education, strong workforce, access to mental health care and the environment.
“We have to have strong education to attract people raising families in rural areas,” Schuster said. “Those people will need a place to work there. The town I live in lacks those jobs. We have lots of “mental health care deserts” in these areas. Bring providers here helps build citizens in rural communities. We also need to provide Iowans clean air and water. That all happens with incentivizing green businesses to come here and make Iowa a leader in our nation.”
The campaign has brought Schuster to Benton County in communities such as Blairstown, Shellsburg and Urbana all on that Saturday. While these events have not draw major crowds, they have allowed Schuster to communicate with attendees on a one-on-one basis. She believes this type of communication will help to make her a better potential senator.
“Meeting folks from these small communities over the next year is a part of how I know I can be successful,” Schuster said. “Growing up in rural Iowa, I know I want these voices to feel like they are not forgotten.”
One of those voices in attendance was Jessica Harmon, 32, of Shellsburg. Harmon had heard Schuster speak previously at a kickoff event for Ruby Bodeker for Iowa House 75 the previous week, believing young people should be involved in the local level of politics and not just federal elections.
“I am advocating for myself and for others that are like me,” Harmon said. “I'm a left below-knee amputee. My biggest issue is privatized Medicaid. “I go to these events and try to get people aware of the situation because most people don't know how these issues affect us.”
Harmon also has concerns about the environment and education, primarily the workload teachers face with mental health in the classroom. While listening to Schuster at Divine Decadents in Shellsburg, Harmon noted how Schuster addressed these issues.
“I'm confident and have faith in her,” Harmon said. “[Ivy] has got the energy. She's got the idea. She's smart and she's educated. I believe she listens to people like me who struggle all the time to farmers, parents and teachers, all taking it to heart.”
Schuster graduated from Iowa State University in 2011 and called Los Angeles, CA home for several years before returning to Iowa to be closer to family. She is currently working in Information Technology at Grinnell College. Schuster and her husband, Andy, have two young girls and continue to raise them in Searsboro. For more information about the campaign, check out ivyforiowa.com.