Months of campaigning bore fruit for Ivy Schuster as the Poweshiek County resident took nearly 75 percent of the vote over Alvin Aragon of Vinton in the June 2 Primary in Benton County to secure the Democratic nomination for the state senate.
“I’m incredibly excited about the primary win,” Schuster said. “For about six months we’ve been actively campaigning; inviting residents of Iowa Senate District 38 to communicate with us about their hopes, concerns, and needs; and—before COVID-19—hosting events. It was wonderful to connect with so many members of the communities in my district, and it was also reassuring to see their support in the number of votes cast.”
Schuster attributes the primary win to the hard work of her campaign team and volunteers. The campaign had hosted several events before the spread of COVID-19 led to state-wide restrictions on gatherings. Instead, Schuster and her team took to social media as their main platform beginning in March. The campaign also suspended fundraising for the early months of pandemic before restarting as the primary grew near. Through online communication, Schuster remarked the team was able to connect with more voters than during any in-person event.
“[Our campaign staff] would all be at or near the top of their fields—communication, fundraising, event planning—in any city in the world,” Schuster said. “It’s just my luck that they live here and believe in what I’m trying to do. In addition to the core team, our volunteers are the backbone of this campaign. Because of our volunteer base, we’ve made thousands of phone calls, reached thousands more people online, and raised tens of thousands of dollars in donations.”
Campaigning was not the only factor to change over the past several months. As COVID-19 led to layoffs and furloughs, the concerns of voters Schuster spoke with over the phone notably changed.
“A lot of people are concerned about services that they might not have relied on so much in the past, like mail-in voting,” Schuster said. “Other long-term issues have taken on even more urgency, such as access to quality, affordable healthcare and the lack of adequate internet access in rural areas.”
As a candidate for state senate, Schuster states she will continue to advocate for returning to a Medicaid program that “writes the rules and enforces them but with a third party handling the day-to-day administration.” On the subject of absentee voting, a bill in the Iowa Legislature is being considered in the Iowa Senate which Schuster believes would “prevent the Secretary of State from sending out ballot request forms to all registered voters.”
“Secretary of State Paul Pate’s decision to send out ballot request forms without a written request from voters is what led to a record turnout in last week’s primary elections,” Schuster said. “It also kept voters and poll workers safer, reducing contact and decreasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The Iowa House of Representatives is now considering the legislation, so please call your Representative and let them know that increased voter turnout is not a problem and they don’t need to fix it.”
The race for Senate District 38 continues as Schuster will face Dawn Driscoll in the November election to succeed retiring Senator Tim Kapuchian. She plans to continue her virtual strategy unless the state sees “a significant decline in the spread of COVID-19.
“Even though the official restrictions are being loosened, I believe that given the amount of contact a traditional political campaign entails, and to be good citizens during a pandemic, we need to continue taking precautions to ensure the safety of residents of our district and state,” Schuster said.
Each month, the Schuster campaign will be focusing on a top issue that she hopes to address if elected state senator and will host a virtual panel of professionals to talk about that month’s topic. June will focus on education, July the environment, August will be Mental health/health care, September on workers rights and October on voting rights.
“This will be an opportunity for me to listen and learn,” Schuster said. “If you are interested in learning with me, like the Ivy for Iowa Facebook page for event updates. I will host a monthly listening session that will be less formal where you can come to ask questions and meet virtually. I will continue calling residents of Benton, Iowa, and Poweshiek counties, and my campaign will begin canvassing in a safe manner with no-contact campaign literature delivery.”
For additional details on Ivy Schuster’s campaign, visit www.ivyforiowa.com or Ivy for Iowa on Facebook. Schuster also encourages anyone with questions or interest to give her a call at 641-632-2018.