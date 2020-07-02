Center Point-Urbana softball coach Shane Light saw similarities between his own team and visiting Vinton-Shellsburg as the Stormin Pointers pulled off their second sweep of the season 14-2 and 7-6 on Wednesday.
“We both keep battling and have some young players in big roles,” Light said. “We love playing against them because we never know which direction the game will go. Tonight, it just happened to go our way as we got the bats going.”
CPU jumped on a 4-0 lead before two runs by the Vikettes brought the game back into easy striking range in the top of the third. Senior Reagan Schutte fired back with a solo dinger up center to help spark a three-run inning. The Stormin Pointers continued to add to their lead before a hit by freshman Olivia Perez sent three runners home to end the game in five innings.
“We came into tonight looking to win a game or take a sweep, especially after how we played against Benton last night,” V-S coach Bari Parrott said. “Our first loss was partly not making a few plays, but a lot of it was them hitting the ball where we weren’t.”
The Stormin Pointers again came out with a modest lead in the nightcap before the Vikettes fought back with a series of runs over four innings. Defensively, the Vikettes chose to go with what Parrott said is their “best defensive lineup” with senior Olivia Ehrhardt moving out to shortstop and freshman Sophia Kreutner taking her spot behind the plate. V-S tied the score at five apiece before a second solo dinger from Schutte put CPU back on top.
“Schutte smoked a couple of balls and was a tough out all night long,” Parrott said. “She was the best hitter on the field, there's no doubt about that.”
V-S had one last score up their sleeve as freshman Brylee Bruce hit a double and was batted in by a mighty hit from junior Kallea Christy to tie again at six apiece. CPU junior Claire Neighbor ended the night with a run off a fielding error to give the Stormin Pointers a well-fought sweep and snap an eight-game losing streak.
“[Claire] has been consistent for us this season and has shown a lot of improvement from last season,” Light said. “She’s been working so hard on her hitting in the offseason and is making an impact when it really counts thanks to that. Ryanne Hansen was hitting lights out tonight. Reagan Schutte had those two homeruns. A lot of great hitting tonight.”
CPU will take to the road at Marion on Monday and Benton on Wednesday before their senior night on Friday, July 10.