VINTON - Following the departure of Cindy Michael as Vinton's city clerk earlier this year, the search began to find someone to fill that role.
During a special meeting Thursday evening, Vinton council members hired a familiar face to fill that position.
Melissa Schwan was appointed as the new clerk following a closed session.
Schwan has served as the Executive Director of Vinton Unlimited (VU) for the past six years. The VU office is located in City Hall and the organization receives part of its annual funding from the city. Being in the office every day, makes her a familiar face to many people around the community. Schwan will be sworn in during a city council this coming week. She will officially begin at City Hall October 2. She officially tended her resignation Friday in an email to the Vinton Unlimited board.
During a regular council meeting earlier this month, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared that he had received eight applications for the position. He, Police Chief Ted Paxton and Tom Richtsmeier, Vinton Municipal Electric Utility manager, interviewed three of the candidates for the position.
"There were some excellent references on those resumes," Ward told the council at that meeting.
In other business:
- Ward shared with council members that guidelines for reimbursement from the Iowa Covid-19 relief funds had changed.
“We were originally told that the city would be able to get reimbursed for items like hand santizier and other protective gear.
The State of Iowa had allocated $125 million of the state’s CARES Act funding to local governments to cover direct expenses.
“With the original guidelines we (the city) was having a difficulty getting to the $3,300 mark,” Ward said.
However, with the guideline changes, the city will now receiving $120,615.32 in reimbursement from the state.
“I received a call that the City of Vinton is eligible to receive fund which would pay a quarter of the salaries and benefits for our law enforcement,” he explained.
City staff is in the process of filling out the paperwork to provide to State to receive the funds.
“This money will come back to the city as a reimbursement correct,” Andrew Elwick, Vinton council member, asked.
Ward confirmed that the funds would go back into the city coffers