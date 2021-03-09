Scott E. Hansen, Benton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator, has been named recipient of the inaugural 2020 ‘Mitch Nordmeyer Pillar of Community Leadership Award’ due to his continual and exceptional professional and volunteer achievements in emergency management. This IEMA award program honors the local emergency management (EM) coordinator who most personifies Mitch Nordmeyer by embodying the spirit of the community and through their actions and accomplishments, are an inspiration to others.
Jeff Anderson, President of the Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA), noted that Scott was nominated by two of his peers for this prestigious award. “Scott has previously served as IEMA President and been on numerous committees for the organization as well. He has worked tireless within his community and district to grow and improve his program but also has looked to assist others to make sure they succeed also.”
Scott’s nominator wrote about him, “Scott is the epitome of what an emergency manager is. Scott can be counted on to answer questions for both new and more seasoned coordinators and is the go-to person for not only IEMA trivia but also Iowa trivia. Scott has mentored multiple new coordinators.”
Mitch Nordmeyer was one of those special people who was always looking towards the future and wanted what was best for his community and the State of Iowa as a whole. Scott, exemplifies this to the max, whether he is serving as a chair of a committee, being a regional fiscal agent for grants, training others for their role in an emergency, or mentoring Coordinators.
Individuals who earn this award stand out because of their continual and exceptional professional and volunteer achievements in the emergency management community, which are above and beyond their role in a paid position. This description fits Scott E. Hansen to a “T” and he will remain, as one of his other nominators stated, one of the “most respected coordinators” in the state of Iowa for many years to come.