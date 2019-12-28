Nov. 1, 1960 — Dec. 23, 2019
OELWEIN — Scott Treat, 59, of Oelwein passed away Monday Dec. 23, 2019 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home. Memorial services will then begin at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made in Scott’s honor to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Scott William Treat was born in Decorah on Nov. 1, 1960 to parents Max and Gail (Johnson) Treat. His family moved to Oelwein in 1964, where he attended school, graduating with the class of 1979. Scott attended NIACC in Mason City and then moved to Denver, CO where he worked in a pro golf shop. He later returned to Oelwein and was employed with the Rock Island and Union Pacific Railroads. He had also been employed with Blessing Industries in Oelwein.
Growing up, Scott loved playing little league baseball, then football and basketball. He developed a great love for golf and had dreams of becoming a professional golfer. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Scott had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. He will be greatly missed.
Left to celebrate Scott’s life are his sons Hunter of Dodgeville, WI and Jett of Westgate; his parents Max and Gail Treat of Oelwein; his brothers Mark Treat of Harmony, MN and Steve (Janet) Treat of Maple Grove, MN; several uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his cousins Tim Woods and Amanda Kirby; and his uncle Marvin Larson.