The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force (Waterloo, IA), the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate a drug distribution case that has, so far, led to the seizure of more than eighty pounds of methamphetamine.
On October 30, 2020, seven search warrants were served at locations in and around Jefferson, Iowa, Waterloo, Iowa, and Van Horne, Iowa. The evidence seized included 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of heroin, $28,000 in cash, and two guns. At this time, no arrests have been made.
The additional agencies aiding in the investigation are the Drug Enforcement Administration (Cedar Rapids, IA), Mid Iowa Drug Task Force (Marshalltown, IA), Central Iowa Drug Task Force (Ames, IA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Waterloo Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff, the Iowa State Patrol, the Benton County Sheriff, and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.