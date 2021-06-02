A streak came to an end for Center Point-Urbana girls soccer as they fell 3-1 at Hudson in Regional semifinals on Tuesday, marking the first time since 2015 the Stormin’ Pointers will not play in the State Soccer Tournament.
“They wore us down,” coach Kevin Schmidt said. “You could tell by the end of the game both teams were really tired. Hudson was able to get a little bit more momentum and maintain a little bit of their speed at the end.”
The match was scoreless at halftime, though each team traded shots throughout the first 40 minutes. A momentum swing guided the Pirates to their first goal halfway through the second half. Only a minute later, junior Keely Franck fed senior Nicole Lutz for her third goal of the postseason to tie the match.
“That was a huge momentum builder for us,” Schmidt said. “Two minutes after a goal is when they’re relaxed, and we took advantage of that. We were able to move the ball down, Keely played a great ball through and Nicole had a wonderful finish to put it past the goalie.”
CPU kept it even until the final minutes, when a long shot from Hudson passed over the fingertips of senior Sierra Davis and gave the host Pirates a 2-1 lead with 3:12 left on the clock. Hudson punched in an insurance goal after breaking away from the defense in the final 30 seconds, spelling the end for the Stormin’ Pointers.
“I told him that they should never hang their heads,” Schmidt said. “They played an amazing match and had a great season. They came out focused and determined during regional play against Vinton and again today. Only one team at the end of the year can actually win the last game, and unfortunately that wasn’t us.”
Varsity seniors Lutz, Davis and Dylanne Schrock ended their careers each on a high note in Tuesday’s loss, each drawing praise for their efforts from Schmidt. Davis ended her CPU career with a 86 save percentage and will move on to play at Truman State University this fall. Lutz ended with 14 goals on the season, including all three goals in the postseason as she heads to Central College to play soccer for the Dutch. Schmidt noted Schrock was the vocal leader of the Stormin’ Pointers all season, and she will play at Mount Mercy.
“All three seniors we had on our varsity roster had a huge impact and we’re very appreciative of them,” Schmidt said. “We’ll miss something about each of them. It was great to have Sierrra back there knowing she could handle almost any shot. It’s going to be hard to replace the communication and tenacity Dylanne brought this year. Nicole was a great mentor to the younger players and hopefully molded them into filling her role next season.”
The Stormin’ Pointers ended their season 9-8 and will look to rebuild next season in Schmidt’s second season helming the program.