Center Point-Urbana volleyball’s season came to a close last week at the hands of ranked Independence as the Stormin’ Pointers fought hard even as injuries tampered with their evolving rotation.
We knew how talented and highly skilled Independence is,” coach Michelle Halac said. “They have shown time and time again why they are one of the top teams in the area and that starts with their defense. It is difficult to get a ball to the ground against them, and when you pair that with their great hitting and setting, you know you have your hands full.”
CPU had some welcomed news going into Regionals as senior Ella Casey was available to set for the Stormin’ Pointers against the Mustangs. Halac noted having Casey back was a boost at her position “without question” as the Stormin’ Pointers battled through a nail-biting first set loss 29-27
“Our girls were playing with quality energy and effort and Indee was just able to make a couple more plays than we could,” Halac said. “As a coaching staff we were really happy with a lot of things we did in that first game.”
The momentum and energy from the first set carried over into the second as CPU won 25-22 to even the score and keep hopes alive for an upset in Independence.
“We were very happy that the girls kept the positive mindset despite a tough loss in the first game,” Halac said. “Our passing improved in the second game immensely and we were able to move the ball around to run a much more balanced offense.”
The Mustangs would gallop back to take the third set in a dominant 25-11 fashion, but Halac felt confident the Stormin’ Pointers played back to their level in the final set despite falling 25-16 and seeing their season end.
“Independence's power hitting really showed in those final two games,” Halac said. “We just weren't able to put a run of points together that would have allowed us to take one of those sets. Independence is going to be a tough team for someone to knock off. You really have to be solid in all phases of the game to handle their talent level.”
Senior Terra Fink finished with 10 kills and four blocks against the Mustangs, followed by juniors Sophie Gaffney and Kylie Henry with eight kills each. Senior Katie Droste had five kills and a team-high 14 digs, with junior libero Tallie Kohl tallying 13 digs.
“The growth the girls showed over the past week, and the way they had to be ready to be flexible and change a lot of what we have done all season was really impressive,” Halac said. “We had players playing out of position for the good of the team, and as a coaching staff we really valued that.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished 11-20 (3-3 WaMaC West) as the CPU rebuilt and retooled with a new rotation this season, returning only two starters from the previous season. Halac took over as head coach last year and has grown close with the 11 seniors since.
“I know next year we will miss their experience and the leadership from not only the girls that saw a bulk of the playing time, but even more from the girls who were on the bench and led by example,” Halac said. “A large senior class always leaves a void that is difficult to fill.”
Four juniors-Gaffney, Kohl, Henry and Keely Franck-will be back and Halac knows they will “hungry” next season for more success on the court. Finding setting will be key with seniors Emma Porter and Casey graduating, but Halac believes younger girls will step up to fill open positions.
“Our success next year will be based a lot on the girls willingness to buy into the philosophy of our strength and conditioning program and our speed and agility program,” Halac Said. “The stronger and faster we can get our girls the more athletic they will become. A lot of our girls play club and we will have open gyms this winter to make sure girls are getting their hands on volleyballs. I'm really excited to watch a lot of our younger girls take the next steps to being key varsity contributors and those girls who were on the court to be able to take their game to the next level. I know I will be hungry for next season, and I look forward to the girls sharing that same positive energy.”