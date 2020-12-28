In 1986, the State of Iowa adopted legislation requiring seat belts for regular vehicles. So why did it take 33 years for seat belts to be required on School Buses? School buses are and have always been one of the safest modes of transportation available. A school bus interior is designed using the concept of compartmentalization. Designed with high backs, limited leg room and small aisles, there is little room for movement. Adding lap belts only, was thought to be counterproductive because in an accident a students’ bottom half would stay put while the upper half could travel forward causing possible head and neck injuries. Through many years of research and development, school bus manufacturers have finally been successful in developing an integrated lap and shoulder belt combination that is compatible with the compartmentalization concept.
On August 1st 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education Administrative Rules Committee passed a few new rules pertaining to school bus transportation. One of the key changes was requiring school buses to be equipped with lap and shoulder belts. This is now a requirement for any bus manufactured after October 2, 2019. A new school bus costs around $100,000, with the addition of lap and shoulder belts it adds about $9000.00 to the cost of a new bus.
The Benton Community Transportation Department believes that the addition of lap and shoulder belts will improve the safety of our student transportation immensely. The added security will also help with discipline and deter students from unsafe activities while riding a route or a shuttle. Benton Community has two buses equipped with lap and shoulder belts now, with four more ordered and due to arrive this summer. These new buses have brought many comments from the students as they board the bus, from “oh no seatbelts” to “I wish all of the buses had them.”
The Benton Community School Board has adopted a new board policy that makes it mandatory for all riders to wear the seat belts when their bus is equipped with them. Students refusing to use seat belts creates a safety concern for themselves and others and are subject to school district disciplinary actions. Repeat refusal to wear seat belts can result in suspension from bus riding privileges.
Consequences for not wearing a seat belt are:
1st offense
Verbal Reminder to Please Buckle Up
2nd offense
Verbal Warning that they are expected to follow board policy and Buckle Up. Also included is Documentation to school staff.
3rd offense
Removal from the bus until parent signs off on their return, Further issues will be considered gross negligence/ defiance and treated as such.
Anyone caught damaging the seat belts will be subject to disciplinary action. The cost of repair/ replacement of damaged parts will be the responsibility of the student and parent. The current cost of replacement of a seat back with an integrated shoulder belt is $500.00.
The Benton Community School District believes the new safety features of lap and shoulder belts will only enhance the safety and security of our students in their travels throughout the district and beyond.