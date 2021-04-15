The Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday met with Myron Parizek, County Engineer, to formally adopt the 2022 fiscal year budget and approve the five-year secondary roads program for 2022-26.
Secondary roads estimates $11.6 million in receipts this season and $10.5 million in expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. The numbers were adopted by the board as they moved into a breakdown of the current and five year secondary roads plan. According to Parizek, several projects for FY 2021 have already begun, including a bridge northwest of Vinton and another northwest of Shellsburg. The county plans to do a right of way project on 21st Street from Highway 30 to Blairstown this calendar year.
FY 2022 is highlighted by grading and pavement improvements along the same stretch of 21st Street. Roads south of Blairstown will also see pavement resurfacing. Two box culverts programs will occur directly north of Newhall. FY 2023 will see the county take on a major pavement resurfacing project along E24, the “County Home” road and the W26 between Urbana and Shellsburg.
Outside second roads, Parizek also noted the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will perform a resurfacing project on Highway 150 beginning this year. Resurfacing at Highway 30/Highway 21 interchange is expected to occur in 2022.
The five year plan is compiled as a guide for county road projects and may be changed if approved by the Board of Supervisors. The proposed plan was adopted by the board 3-0.