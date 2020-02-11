Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Unofficial results from Tuesday's special election for Oelwein City Councilman at-large from the Fayette County Auditor's office show Karen Seeders winning over Rex Ericson and Dan Driscoll. Seeders 173 votes, Ericson 157 votes and Driscoll, 109. Again, these are unofficial results reported from the Fayette County Auditor's office.

