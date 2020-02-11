Unofficial results from Tuesday's special election for Oelwein City Councilman at-large from the Fayette County Auditor's office show Karen Seeders winning over Rex Ericson and Dan Driscoll. Seeders 173 votes, Ericson 157 votes and Driscoll, 109. Again, these are unofficial results reported from the Fayette County Auditor's office.
breaking
Seeders wins special Oelwein city election
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.