KEYSTONE - Senator Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, proudly announces his endorsement of Dawn Driscoll for Iowa Senate District 38.
“Dawn will be a conservative voice for rural Iowa and agriculture in the Iowa Senate,” said Senator Kapucian. “She has been farming for many years and knows the hardships and struggles farmers face every day. I am confident Dawn will push for policies that support the agriculture industry in our state and support the hard-working families of Iowa.”
“Senator Kapucian has accomplished a lot for our district in his time in the Senate,” said Driscoll. “I am happy to have the opportunity to build upon those accomplishments and not only give farmers and rural Iowa an advocate in the Senate, but also fights for families like mine who need more choices for health care and lower costs for prescriptions.”
Senator Kapucian announced he would be retiring from the Iowa Senate last year after serving for three terms.
Driscoll is a sixth-generation farmer, mother of three children, president of the Iowa County Farm Bureau, and an active volunteer in her community. She raises cattle and farms with her family in rural Iowa County. She is also a recruiter in the agriculture industry. Driscoll has a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from Western Illinois University.