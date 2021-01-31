Kayla Griffith and Lucy Howes-Vonstein and the Class of 2021 have been through it all together. As freshmen and sophomores, Vikettes basketball won four games each year and were consistently blown out by programs such as Center Point-Urbana and Marion. But Howes-Vonstein, who led VS in scoring both those years as an underclassmen, does not look back at those days in a completely negative light.
“I believe having those experiences when we were younger were building blocks,” Howes-Vontstein said. “Knowing what it was like to lose like that only makes good moments today the best feeling.”
Friday night marked Senior Night for both girls, along with classmates Lexi Bunten, Kallea Christy, Keira Ott, Josie Sagan and Aza Swayzer. The evening recognized their achievements over the years, but perhaps the best indication of how far the program had come over the years actually happened on the court. A 64-13 blowout win over Independence, when not too long ago it was the Vikettes who would be the opposite score.
“I think it's cool that we got to see the whole transition,” Griffith said. “I know it was hard for the last few senior classes, but I’m proud we were able to turn our fortunes around.”
The seeds were planted last season by today’s juniors in hand with last year’s senior class. After a back and forth start to the 2019-20 season, a four-win streak beginning with a 53-43 win over Benton before Christmas sparked the Vikettes to one of i’s most competitive seasons in nearly a decade. Griffith made a significant jump her junior season, averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 steals and was the Vikettes’ top defender. She saw the mood and confidence of the program begin to change against CPU last season.
“We honestly went in thinking we were going to be killed,” Griffith said. “Then we were actually close and played with them. That was my moment believing we were going to turn things around from here on out.”
In Rich Haisman’s first year coaching VS, the program would finish 12-11 and pull out a postseason win over Solon before falling to Monticello in the regional semifinals. After their 2020 success, Haisman noted how much the 2021 class had grown and hoped their potential would only grow in the next season.
“I'd got to see them all the way from playing as little kids to this point,” Haisman said. “Kayla exploded her junior year and is having a monster senior year so far. Lucy has been a star since she was able to touch a basketball. Aza is a fantastic player who unfortunately has had bad luck with injuries. I’m proud of how Lexi, Keira, Kallea and Josie have played. They all love each other. I definitely hoped they could be successful their last year together.”
Success has certainly come their way, but it’s been more than just because of the senior class. The current sophomore class has helped push the Vikettes to a 15-2 record as of publication. VS is ranked in the top 15 of Class 3A and owns several big wins over rivals Benton and CPU.
“I just knew that the talent we had for our younger girls was going to be really good for us,” Howes-Vonstein said. “With so much depth and talent, we push each other to be better. That’s when the best things happen for teams.”
Griffith had grown up around the Class of 2023, which includes her sister Alyssa. She knew the class had talent, yet also noted how open to improvement they were and would fit right in with the returning varsity players.
“We're already close and we can tell each other what we need to work on without anyone getting hurt feelings,” Griffith said. “We’re a competitive group, but I feel we build each other up as a team at the same time.”
But the last two games have been about the seniors. Even Thursday’s 73-18 win over Oelwein was like a senior night, allowing several seniors extended playing time over the two most recent games.
“It was a surreal moment to be announced and out on the court as seniors,” Howes-Vonstein said. “We watched seniors graduate for three years. When I realized this was our moment, I was excited.”
However, Howes-Vonstein pointed out there’s still a season left to be played. The Vikettes are entering a four-game stretch that will test their mettle. CPU will seek to avenge their earlier loss when they host VS on Tuesday. Benton will come to Vinton on Friday also looking to even the score with VS. On February 8, it will be the Vikettes seeking redemption at Clear Creek-Amana, who handed VS their second loss. The regular season will end against a dangerous Williamsburg team on February 9.
“I want to get at CPU and Clear Creek-Amana for sure,” Howes-Vontstein said. “That game against [CCA] was in our grasp. We have them for our next game. We want to get a conference championship banner up here. Then, it’s the road to State. We have so much confidence in our abilities and I know that’s going to help us in the long run.”
Haisman knows the losses to Solon and CCA this year have acted as fires for VS even when the Vikettes first entered the state rankings and got their first win over CPU in a decade.
“They are hungry, especially the seniors,” Haisman said. “They’ve had years where wins were lean. Today, things are going well, but they know they have four monster tasks in front of them. These girls aren't backing down from anybody.”
Regionals will begin on February 13 and the Vikettes will likely host their first round opponent in Garrison Fieldhouse. Pairings will likely be announced early this week.