Week seven of the 2020 legislative session has come to a close, and it was an extremely busy week filled with committee meetings and floor debate. In debate this week, the Iowa House passed a number of bipartisan pieces of legislation with little controversy; however, those bills were overshadowed by the few pieces of legislation that were bad for the State of Iowa.
One of those pieces of legislation was setting a cap of 25% on the number of out-of-state students that the University of Iowa Medical, Dental schools could admit per year. Though the intention behind this legislation is good, the consequences are bad for Iowa. If we expect to both maintain in, and recruit students to, Iowa, it is essential that we remain competitive in the admittance of students. This legislation also drastically undercuts the funding available to those schools in the amount of $800,000-1 million, respectively; since out-of-state tuition is higher than that of in-state tuition.
This legislation is going to impact our rural hospitals, doctors, and healthcare. We cannot afford to further starve our public universities of resources and set caps on the talent available to come to Iowa. Iowa deserves the best, but this legislation sets a limit.
There will be a Listening Post this weekend, Feb. 29 at the Independence Library at 9:30 a.m. and then the following week, March 7, I will be at the Fairbank Public Library at 9 a.m. and the Jesup Public Library at noon.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515.281.7537. Please stay safe and have a great next week.