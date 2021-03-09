Dr. Seuss’s creations blend together on the musical stage as Benton High School students present “Seussical”, filled with rhymes and good times.
“We had to move the musical usually held in the fall to the spring, and we knew we wanted something really light and fun,” Director Jen Bange said. “Half of our cast is seniors. This show gives a lot of opportunities to shine for kids. we could showcase all these senior’s different talents.”
Seussical whisks audiences seemingly right into the illustrated pages of the beloved books as the Cat in the Hat asks as a narrator to the colorful tale. Horton the Elephant (Jakeb Voss) and his sensitive ears stumble upon a speck of dust, where a town of Whos reside. Horton promises to protect his new friends even as the other jungle animals tease him as they believe he’s simply hearing things.
“He's just kind of shy, but with a kind heart,” Voss said. “Helping the Whos forces him to come out of his shell and reveal his true character throughout the whole show. It’s such a fun part to play.”
The shy Horton is unaware that the equally nervous bird Getrude McFuzz (Chloe Schultz) wants nothing more than to gain his attention, even if she has only one one feather of her tail. Schultz enjoyed bringing the character to life with her voice and a particular temper tantrum season.
“It’s fun to step out of my comfort zone and play such a great character,” Schultz said. “Seeing all the bright colors on set really brings everybody's mood and energy up. The costumes are so different and make it such a fun show.”
Anyone familiar with Seuss’s work knows rhyme and alliteration are commonplace, and Seussical is no different. Actors took on this challenge while also judging other activities such as show choir, speech and now the start of track practice. Bange feels the musical is a way for students to break away from their normal activities to put on a show the seniors have never truly experienced before.
“There’s a lot of character development, which really pushed them to be better actors,” Bange said. “Seussical is so light hearted and fun to share with the community. There’s many good lessons in the production and we hope audiences will recognize that.”
“It's just fun seeing everyone dressed up as jungle animals or Whos,” Voss added. “You can tell everyone involved is having a good time.”
All costumes and sets are either rented, recycled or owned by the school and cast, according to Bange. While Seuss is quite different from anything else the district has performed in recent years, they made do with what they had available. The final step: bringing Seuss to life for an audience and giving them an escape from all the troubles in the world right now.
“All of the other roles I’ve played before have been prim and proper people,” Schultz said. “These characters all feel so different. It’s so fun to take on these different mannerisms.”
Seussical plays on Friday and Saturday in the Benton Jr/Sr High School auditorium at 7:00 p.m.