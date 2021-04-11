Sgt. Jim Smith, a longtime resident of Independence, began his career as a member of the Department of Public Safety’s 19th Basic Academy in 1993, according the Iowa State Patrol. As a Trooper he was first stationed in Fairfield – District 13 and in 1996 relocated to District 10 – Oelwein.
According to a 2018 profile, Sgt. Smith “consistently performs his duties everyday with the motoring public safety his number one priority, along with having the ‘I can make a difference’ mindset. … Trooper Smith goes above and beyond expectations and is a positive role model for his fellow officers. He has taken on the role of leader with the Area C Tactical Team, devoting time on and off duty, to complete the tactical team mission. Trooper Smith is active and well known in his community, volunteering at school, church, and community events.”
He and his wife, Kathy, have two children: Zander, a 2019 graduate of the Independence Jr./Sr. High School and currently attending Missouri Baptist University, where he is majoring in criminal justice, and Jazlyn, a member of the IHS Class of 2021.