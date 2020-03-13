An early St. Patrick’s Day to all those of Irish descent, and those who are “Irish for the day.” My family is blessed with some Irish heritage through my mother’s ancestry and descendant of St. George. We always wore green on St. Pat’s Day when I was growing up, and had some type of Irish supper, usually Irish stew or cabbage and potatoes (colcannon).
Mom would splurge and get shamrock sugar cookies with green frosting from the bakery. We did silly things like add “a wee little bit” or “thank you mum” or “oh, would you now” to our vocabulary and attempt Irish accents for the day. It kind of reminded us that the Irish always seemed to keep their sense of humor, no matter what was going on around them.
I’ve got to say I’m not a big fan of corned beef, probably because I had some that was chewy or stringy, not tender as I had imagined it to be. I do, however, like ham, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, like a boiled dinner — a little similar, but not authentic corned beef and cabbage.
Many potato dishes are linked to the Irish, and I have included this Shepherd’s Pie recipe today, along with the Pistachio Bundt Cake to help celebrate the holiday.
There will likely be many Irish-themed television programs and movies to take in over the next few days. I will be watching for one of my favorite old movies, “The Quiet Man,” with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara — maybe with a piece of pistachio cake.
Skillet Shepherd’s Pie
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. YIELD: 6 servings.
Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef
1 c chopped onion
2 c frozen corn, thawed
2 c frozen peas, thawed
2 T ketchup
1 T Worcestershire sauce
2 t minced garlic
1 T cornstarch
1 t beef bouillon granules
½ c cold water
½ c sour cream
¾ c shredded cheddar cheese
3-½ c mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter)
Directions:
1. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the corn, peas, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 5 minutes.
2. Combine the cornstarch, bouillon and water until well blended; stir into beef mixture. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in sour cream and heat through (do not boil).
3. Spread mashed potatoes over the top; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted.
Freeze option: Prepare beef mixture as directed but do not add sour cream. Freeze cooled meat mixture in a freezer container. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a large skillet, stirring occasionally and adding a little water if necessary. Stir in sour cream and proceed as directed.