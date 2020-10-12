Sharon Beatty

VINTON: Sharon (“Sherri”) Sally Beatty, 81, was called home during the early morning hours on Monday, October 12, 2020 after living a full and blessed life. She had been receiving care at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart, Iowa when she passed.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Shellsburg, 300 Main Street East in Shellsburg, Iowa, with Rev. J. R. Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton, Iowa. The wearing of masks will be at the attendee’s discretion.
Sherri was born on August 19, 1939, to Harry and Bertha (Bark) Schoff in Lowden, Iowa, the second of their two children. She grew up in Lowden where she inherited her parents’ intelligence, strong work ethic and values. She graduated from Lowden High School in 1957. A short time later she met Donald (“Don”) Beatty at a dance hall. They began a truly remarkable journey together when they were married on March 22, 1959, also in Lowden.
Early in their marriage, Sherri proved to be a huge help to Don on their farm located near Shellsburg, Iowa. She became adept at running various equipment, nurturing the animals—especially the calves and chicks, and making sure that all the many hired hands were taken care of and extremely well fed. She also showed her considerable bookkeeping skills by keeping the farm records in meticulous detail and order. All this while creating a warm and loving home for their growing family of three active and often spirited sons.
Sherri was a charismatic and dedicated church member throughout her life. Just a few ways she left her mark on her church-home included teaching Sunday School and helping with VBS for over 25 years, being a productive member of the Ladies’ Circle, and serving three terms on the session. She also contributed to the school district in many ways, not the least of which were serving one term as a school board member and hosting an annual farm field trip for elementary school children for many years.
Sherri loved cooking and gardening, and it showed in her talent for both. She also enjoyed embroidery and crafts of all kinds. She was an enthusiastic sports fan, and liked to cheer on the Yankees, the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones. But most of all, she loved her family, and spending time together.
Sherri is survived by her beloved husband, Don; her dear brother, Doug (Judy) Schoff; her three treasured sons, Mark (Jenny) Beatty, Dale (Karen) Beatty, and Brad (Bethany) Beatty; her precious grandchildren, Brittany (Mike) Hunt, Courtney (Mitchell) Hendryx, Wesley (Ashley) Beatty, Kelsey (Paul) Walker, Brody Beatty, Cory (Jenna) Beatty, Taylor (Trevor) Storey, Paige Beatty and Quinn Beatty; many cherished great-grandchildren, including one who is on the way; her esteemed brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mae (Raymond) Buelow, Sharon Beatty, Mary (Charles) Koopman, Cheryl Beatty; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers-in-law Keith Beatty, Charles Beatty, and Ron Beatty, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sherri’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to their many friends and extended family and the members of the First Presbyterian Church for the support and kindness they’ve shown as her five year battle with kidney disease came to a close. She was surrounded by love, and her legacy will be long-lived in many happy memories.
