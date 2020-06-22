Sharon Nemecek

Sharon K. Nemecek, 75, of Shellsburg, Iowa, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at McBroom Cemetery in Shellsburg.
Sharon was born on February 14, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lenus and Marguerite (Dodge) McQueen. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Nemecek on October 29, 1964. Sharon devoted her life to raising her children. She was one of the best cooks and enjoyed making pies. Sharon was loyal, reliable and a hard worker. She liked card games, gambling and the color green. Most of all, Sharon loved her family. She was a mother and friend to all, the favorite aunt, and a loving wife.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Nemecek; children, Michelle (Mark) of Cedar Rapids, Keith (Marlene) of Winthrop, Iowa; grandchildren, Alexander and Cassandra; and great-grandchildren, Celayna, Trinity and Treslyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil McQueen; and sisters, Ercyle Buscher and Janice Cavalier.
