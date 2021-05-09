The Shellsburg Area Community Group (SACG) led the way in planting 40 trees in parks across Shellsburg on Saturday using a $8,843 Trees Forever grant to help communities replace trees lost in last year’s derecho.
“We saw many trees in our public parks and areas damaged and taken down last year,” Jill Hidinger, a member of SACG said. “This grant is awarded by Trees Forever and Alliant Energy to help fund new trees for public spaces. This will enhance the vibrance of Shellsburg. We know the parks mean a lot to families living here.”
A variety of trees were brought in from Frazier Nursery in Vinton and Cedar River Garden Center in Palo, including crab apple, beech, gingko, maple and Norway spruces. According to Jay Herman of Shellsburg, the city lost quite a few oak trees and river birches to the derecho and it was decided to add more variety with new trees.
“We got these trees unloaded yesterday,” Herman said. “We still have 21 trees coming in later we’ll have to plant. Back in 2013, we did a similar planting and people really noticed the difference. We hope we’re doing that today.”
Volunteers from the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Shellsburg Lions Club, Canton Township Fire Department, SACG and the community received instructions on how to properly plant trees and got right to work planting.
“We’re focusing our time and effort as a community, so when people come through they see a town that’s well-taken care of,” Hidinger said. “We’re making a big difference today for years to come.”
SACG also recently collaborated with Cedar River Garden Center in Palo and distributed 80 “coupons” worth $50 each for Shellsburg area residents to use toward the purchase of a tree for their property.