Sergeant-at-Arms Leonard “Bud” Yeo was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation from the National Commander of the American Legion, James W. “Bill” Oxford at Memorial Day Services at the Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg for continued service to the support of our veterans.
Sergeant-at-Arms Yeo was presented the Certificate of Appreciation by Past Department Vice Commander Monte Railsback in front of a scale model of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Sergeant-at-Arms Yeo not only helps maintain the Ray & Virginia American Legion Post 166 home but arranges for the administering of military rites for deceased veterans and also visits infirmed veterans as well as driving the Benton County VA van to transport veterans to medical appointments and has even used his own personal vehicle when the VA van was not available.
Every summer Sergeant-at-Arms volunteer at the Riverside Golf for one week to assist disabled veterans play golf and for several summers he has acted as the eyes for one veteran who is visually challenged. Sergeant-at-Arms Yeo is a dedicated Legionnaire and is not only an asset to the Ray & Virginia Boyer American Legion Post 166 but the American Legion as a whole.