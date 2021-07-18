Shellsburg’s Big Day took a hiatus last year due to the spread of COVID-19, yet came back strong on Saturday with a variety of family-friendly events.
“On behalf of the Big Day planning committee, thank you Shellsburg community members,” a statement on the City of Shellsburg Facebook page said. “You made this year memorable. There are so many thank you’s owed to each and every volunteer, vendor, performer, city worker, etc. We could not have asked for yesterday to run any smoother, what a perfect day! Mother Nature even behaved ! We hope everyone enjoyed themselves to the fullest, we are looking forward to next year already.”
