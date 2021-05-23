SHELLSBURG, IOWA – Oliviah Doty, a fifth-grader attending Shellsburg Elementary School in Shellsburg, IA has won 1st Place in Community Bankers of Iowa’s (CBI) Money Smart Week Poster Contest. As the Grand Prize winner, Oliviah will receive a $600 Certificate of Deposit. Oliviah’s poster was submitted for judging by Farmers Savings Bank & Trust.
CBI has been hosting the Money Smart Week Poster Contest since 1999, as part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Smart Week events (held this year April 10-17). To enter the Poster Contest, elementary students in 2nd through 6th grades submitted designs answering the question: “Why is it important to know about money?” The state-wide Poster Contest is sponsored at the local level by participating Iowa community banks, who submit the contest entries they receive to CBI for final judging. All poster submissions were evaluated based solely on overall message, creativity and workmanship.
“Oliviah’s poster design did a great job of explaining that knowing about and how to use money is important,” said CBI Communications Director Krissy Lee. “Financial literacy for all Iowa students is CBI’s and Money Smart Week’s mission, and what we hope they gain by entering the Poster Contest.”
Darlys Hulme, president of Farmers Savings Bank & Trust stated “we are proud to sponsor Oliviah Doty as a Grand Prize winner of the 2021 Money Smart Week Poster Contest.”
The Grand Prize-winning student receives a $600 Certificate of Deposit, and 2nd and 3rd Place students each receive a $300 Certificate of Deposit. Oliviah’s poster will be featured with the other contest winners in the May/June issue of CBI’s monthly newsletter Community Banker Update and weekly e-newsletter CommonCENTS, as well as in CBI social media and on their website, www.cbiaonline.org.
For more information on Money Smart Week, visit www.moneysmartweek.org.