Davia Herger was not shy about her favorite choral activity of the entire school year. The Cabaret concert held each March is a popular choice for Vinton-Shellsburg music students. Herger had already been a part of three Cabarets and was ready for her fourth this season.
“We get to perform fun music, so it’s not always traditional choral music,” Herger said. “All my special moments that I can think of from choir in the past have been from Cabaret.”
The Vinton-Shellsburg senior had her final Cabaret all planned out. For the first time since her freshman year, Herger would sing a solo for hundreds of people and had selected “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. She’d even picked out an old prom dress along with her hair and makeup for the big night. Excited was an understatement for Herger, the current concert choir president and a fixture in the arts program.
“Davia is just one of those people that is a friend to all,” Michala Martin, her choir teacher said. “She's kind, patient, and I think genuinely enjoys helping people, especially when it comes to music. It is no secret that she is a fine musician. Just today during our choir chat on Zoom she was playing piano and probably creating a song. She knows her stuff and is equally willing to help others learn their stuff.”
Yet as March 13 approached for the big show, COVID-19 was making headlines across the world and steadily into the U.S. The virus brought upon cancellations almost immediately when the first cases came to Iowa, and Cabaret was the first event to fall for Vinton-Shellsburg. The announcement came the day of the concert.
“I heard whispers throughout the day that it was postponed, then people saying it was going to be cancelled,” Herger said. It was really heartbreaking for me to find out that we aren't going to have it and then I wasn't going to have that moment on stage this year.”
Martin had come to school that Friday believing the concert would still be on. Upon her arrival, plans quickly changed to her shock and the music department swiftly prepared to record performances during classes.
“The kids were amazing,” Martin said. “They gave the best performances I could have hoped for on every song they performed, in all three choirs. Without time to think about what they were doing and without an audience the pressure was off a little and they were able to just let go and sing.”
Martin noticed that Herger took the cancellation especially hard and was emotional during their entire concert choir performance. That didn’t stop the senior from singing like a “consummate professional.”
“It was heartbreaking knowing she had a choir solo and a special act and it was her last chance,” Martin said. “And yet, she sang beautifully on her choir solo and sounded like she was perfectly unaffected.”
None of it seemed fair to Herger and her classmates. One of her fellow seniors grew upset at an underclassman for being emotional over the ordeal, believing they had no right to be upset compared to the seniors. Herger later watched that same underclassmen come forward and admit she was upset most by the fact this was how the seniors would end their four years in Cabaret.
The bad news was not over. School closure began that following Monday and Herger has not returned to the school since outside of perhaps picking up her personal belongings in the building. Her favorite concert was cancelled in the blink of an eye and then her two current spring sports-trap shooting and golf-have each been postponed.
“I was on a choir trip to New York last year and I missed State trap shooting,” Herger said. “I was really hoping to make it this year. In terms of golf, I worked really hard over the summer because I wanted to potentially play on varsity this season.”
Herger is unsure of having a golf season at this point, but believes there’s still a high probability trap shooting will be possible as their season extends into June. She is watching what the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is saying and hopes there is at least a small season of golf in her future. However, having a golf season will also make her sad and two of her senior teammates, Carli Lang and Lillie Lamont, left the state to work as CNAs in New Jersey until mid-June.
“I believe what they are doing is great, but it will be really sad if we do have a season and we’re short so many seniors,” Herger said.
A question heavy on the choir senior’s mind is how Cabaret can be salvaged this season. Performances were indeed recorded, but Martin has concerns about copyright and expects to have more clarity on this concern next week. Herger has seen schools and professionals do virtual concerts, yet she can see the potential difficulty in putting such a performance together. Instead, the focus is moving towards finishing a senior piece.
“Every spring at our Fine Arts Night, the choirs combine to sing a piece I choose specifically to honor the seniors,” Martin said. “It's one of our strongest traditions and I knew there would be some broken hearts without it.”
Martin began preparation for the piece as soon as the school district closed down. She scanned the music, created learning tracks, and distributed it to the students and encouraged them to work on it. She hopes with a head start, such a piece would be possible.
“I don't want to dig myself in a hole by promising something I can't deliver, but I will do everything I can to make a recording happen and hope we can share it with the public,” Martin said.
The senior piece, according to Herger, is seen as a “goodbye” and has every desire to see this piece come alive for her class. But it’s that final day with the underclassmen she longs for before summer comes and she heads to Des Moines Area Community College to study business in the fall.
“It's not necessarily the last concert that I'm most sad for if we do not go back to school,” Herger said. “As concert choir president this year, I got really close to a lot of the underclassmen while working with them in different sections and so it'll be sad if I don't get a proper goodbye.”