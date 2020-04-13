Soccer wasn’t initially Benton senior Ian Rupp’s choice of sport to play in high school. Football is the Atkins native’s sport of choice, as he will be playing for Coe College this fall. He hadn’t played soccer since fifth grade rec league, but the idea of keeping in shape with three sports over a school year convinced Rupp to pick up a soccer ball again, literally.
“Running track wasn’t my favorite in middle school, so I took on soccer again and that way I was going to see the field was to play goalkeeper,” Rupp said. “Where I felt myself best was with my ball handling skills at that position. No one infield touches the ball as much as I do.”
This proved a wise idea for Rupp as he broke into the varsity lineup his sophomore year, tallying 164 saves (.882 save percentage) as the Bobcats went 13-6 in 2018. Rupp’s junior season was hampered by recovering from a torn labrum. He took the field instead, but found limited success in his new role and could not wait to one day return to his previous position.
“I still get the same rush or excitement when I dive and save a ball,” Rupp said. “It’s like when a forward scores a goal.”
Forward to his final year and Rupp found himself in a leadership role alongside three other seniors on the team. The senior is healthy, in shape and committed to bringing Benton back after a lackluster 2019 season. The Bobcats have experience, but also talented youth at their disposal for a promising 2020. In addition, Rupp planned to play golf for Benton.
“We got several practices in early because we really wanted to work on our chemistry this year,” Rupp said. “I’ve been playing together with these seniors in JV and varsity all four years. It’s really brought us closer together and we were all really excited.”
But like every high school student in the state, their spring season is on hold due to COVID-19 until at least May 1. Official practices are not allowed and schools remain closed until April 30.
“When I found that we’re getting out of school, I thought it was kinda sweet,” Rupp said. “A week into it, I was ready to go back to school and prepare for soccer. Then we learned this was continuing until April 13 and later April 30. I feel like there’s so many ‘lasts’ we’re missing out on. We may have walked out of our last day of high school on March 13 and didn’t even know it.”
Plans have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) for an abbreviated season if school returns on April 30. If that will be the case, Rupp wants to see the team ready to hit the field running.
“As a soccer team, maybe 10 or 15 of us have gotten together a week or so to play up at the park in Atkins,” Rupp said. “We’ve practiced apart from each other and distancing. Still, we haven’t practiced in the past week or two because things have gotten so crazy.”
That hasn’t stopped the senior captain from staying in shape on his own. Rupp goes through recommended workouts from Coe in anticipation for football. He runs alone or with a little company, all while practicing social distancing.
“I’ve been playing a lot of video games, Netflix, and I know my friends have been doing the same,” Rupp said. “It just gets to a point where you just don’t even know what to do anymore. You have so much time on your hands.”
While Rupp wishes he could be with his friends and getting ready for prom, video games and social media do keep him in touch with his circle.
“Without social media I don’t, I don’t even know what I’d be doing right now,” Rupp said. “I’m talking to people on a daily basis, whether it’s a video call, or a group chat with a bunch of friends. It’s not easy to just go from seeing all of your friends on a daily basis to not seeing them at all.”
Some of those same communication tools will be used in the coming weeks as Benton Community students engage in voluntary learning through online courses. These courses may become required at a later date, depending on how long school closures across the state last.
“About a week ago, parents were surveyed about online school,” Rupp said. “I honestly feel like my brain has turned off the last few weeks. I’m not opposed to online classes, but I don’t even know what they’re going to do with these classes at this point in the year. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”
Rupp and seniors across Iowa and the nation will see what’s ahead for school and sports in the coming weeks and Benton Community moves forward with their fluid schedule that may change any day now based off recommendations for the governor.