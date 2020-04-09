Leah Bohnsack isn’t a track athlete herself. While involved in volleyball and dance in high school, continuing the sport outside of middle school held no appeal for the Vinton-Shellsburg senior. But, that didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy the sport.
“I just like watching track,” Bohnsack said. “My brother was in track while in high school. I’ve always gone to meets and watched. I didn’t like doing it myself, but I like watching the races. I think it is fun to watch them compete.”
During her junior year, Bohnsack took her appreciation of track to a new level as she joined the Vikettes track program as a student manager. Over the course of the 2019 season, she watched as times fell for runners on the oval and measurements increased for throwers/jumpers on the field. For the 2020 season, Bohnsack switched over to the boy’s team and she planned to perform the same duties in her final year.
“We were just getting into practices with the boys timing their 40s,” Bohnsack said. “You could tell they were pushing themselves and trying to do their best, even at the beginning of the season.”
The outlook of the season looked bright. The Vikes had good numbers out for track and returned state qualifiers such as senior Charlie Dudley while also having young talent hungry to reach the blue oval.
All of that would have to wait after one fateful day in mid-March, when both athletic associations in the state announced that the 2020 spring season was postponed due to COVID-19. Schools followed the next day and suddenly Bohnsack’s senior spring was completely flipped over. Yet it’s spring athletes she saw the biggest impact upon.
“I just felt bad for them because for several of them this is their last year,” Bohnsack said. “Then with the younger guys, they don’t get to experience the season with my classmates. I feel like my grade and the juniors are great role models for them.”
A lack of school or sports hasn’t stopped Bohnsack from being active. In addition to a college class, Bohnsack is doing her part as a Registered Nursing Associate at Virginia Gay Hospital in their nursing and rehab facility. Amid one of the most hectic environments possible, she is learning how to be an effective health care professional. Her duties include taking care of residents recovering outside of the hospital. Though she is not working with new, sick patients, Bohnsack is still required to wear a protective mask and shield while working with patients.
“Regulations and precautions are changing every day,” Bohnsack said. “One day, you’re required to wear a mask and now we’re wearing face shields. You never know what’s next, but the doctors and nurses handle it all really well each day. They deserve so much credit.”
Upon arriving at work, Bohnsack gets her temperature taken and fills out a questionnaire about issues such as coughing. She heads to the break room to put on her reusable yellow mask and then places the face shield on before beginning her day.
“All of this is helping us stay healthy, but it also is helping the residents by preventing the spread of anything,” Bohnsack said. “We have to have those on at all times while working with patients.”
Bohnsack plans to study Nursing at Hawkeye Community College and transfer to Allen College with hopes of becoming a travel nurse and later a labor/delivery nurse. Though she is coming into the field at an unprecedented time for healthcare, it has not deterred the Vinton-Shellsburg senior from pursuing a career.
“This has been an experience that may not be good at all, but it has taught me things are not going to great all the time,” Bohnsack said. “When you’re in this field, things will go wrong. Just knowing both sides really opens your eyes.”
There’s always the chance there will still be a track season, and Bohnsack is still their manager. Both the boys and girls athletic associations announced a schedule on Monday in the situation that schools do resume on May 1. Bohnsack hopes an abbreviated season will provide some measure of closure for the seniors.
“The thing I can do right now is stay in contact with the team and ask what I can do,” Bohnsack said. “As a manager, I’m there to help make things run smoother.”