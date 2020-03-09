SHELLSBURG: Shirley Lavon Glasbrenner, 86, died Saturday, March 7, 202 at Winslow House Care Center in Marion following an extended illness.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 5 -7 P on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg.
Shirley was born October 13, 1933 at Lancaster, WI to Oscar and Marie (Wilcox) Weist. On August 12, 1956 she married George Glasbrenner at Lancaster, WI. He preceded her in death in June of 1993.
Shirley enjoyed Cross Word Puzzles, Soap Operas, Casinos and family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, Connie Engledow of Vinton, Rita (Bill) Swanton of Vinton, Marilyn Hekel of Shellsburg, Susan (Jim) Gipson of Hiawatha, Carol Cox of Evansdale, Terry Glasbrenner of Mt. Vernon and David Glasbrenner of Newhall, sixteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great grandchildren, her sisters, Judy Spiehs of Superior, WI, Linda Spiehs of Watertown, WI and Colleen Frazier of Arena, WI. And her brothers, Charles (Barb) Weist and Donald Weist, both of Fenamore, WI.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her son, Michaell Ritter and five siblings.
