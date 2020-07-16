Shellsburg—Shirley Jensen, 87, passed away peacefully at the Vinton Lutheran Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from cancer.
Private graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg.
Shirley Lou Saunders was born February 28, 1933 in Urbana, the daughter of James Russell and Anita Louise Sheeley Saunders. She grew up in Shellsburg and graduated from Shellsburg Community Schools. On November 16, 1956 she married Dale Jensen in Cedar Rapids. Shirley was a stay at home mother for her four children. When her children were grown she was a driver for the Shellsburg Community School district for twelve years, retiring in 1998. She and Dale were members of the Shellsburg Presbyterian Church.
Shirley enjoyed nature/animals, listening to music, dancing at Danceland, “driving around”, but most importantly, she loved time spent with her family.
Shirley is survived by her children, Julie Jensen, Minneapolis, MN, Jerri Jensen, Cedar Rapids, Arnie (Vicki) Jensen, Norway and Corey Jensen, Marion; six grandchildren, Jamie (Jeremy) Suiter, Jeremy Boots, Kristin Jensen, Allison Jensen, Renae Jensen, Amanda Jensen and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale, in 2006 and her brother, Jerry Saunders.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Shirley and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.