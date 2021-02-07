VINTON-Shirley Miller, 84, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at UIHC, Iowa City, Iowa following a lingering illness.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as Celebrant. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Shirley was born December 30, 1936, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Della Pohlman Cantwell. She attended school in Keystone, graduating in 1954.
On September 15, 1956, Shirley was united in marriage with Lyle Miller at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne. Shirley lived her entire married life in Vinton where she was one of the fortunate ones to be a wife, stay at home mom and grandmother. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed trips to the casino, writing letters/sending cards, playing cards, visiting on the phone, nightly rides to “count the deer” and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lyle; three sons: Dennis, Doug (Chris) and Darren (Julie) Miller; two daughters: Deb Miller and Dea (Brad) Burroughs; three sisters: Jean Tecklenburg, Patty (Terry) Cranston and Ellen Stevens; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (with two on the way).
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Mary Miller and sister, Margie Vomhof.
Memorials may be directed to Shirley’s family.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Shirley and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.