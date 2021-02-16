Vikings basketball opened its final week of the regular season looking to topple conference-leading Clear Creek-Amana on Monday, but an off night offensively would spell defeat for VS in a 61-45 win.
“I thought we did an outstanding job defensively tonight against a great offensive team,” coach Joe Johnson said. “We knew their tendencies and our kids did a pretty good job of covering them up. The score is not indicative how truly close the game was.”
The Vikings’ shooting started off cold even as their defense held the Clippers in check through the first quarter, trailing 14-6. It wouldn’t be until a 10-0 run to end the second quarter that VS would show signs of life offensively, capped off by a three in the corner from senior Ryan Moore.
“CCA really packed it in the lane and made it tough on us and forced us to take shots from outside,” Johnson said. “We hit some big threes, but we missed some bunnies inside and some really easy shots you need to fall for you in a physical game like this.”
VS would get within three points in the third quarter before the Clippers made up for lost ground with several key drives and defensively knocked the ball loose from the Vikings’ hands. Down by eight going into the final quarter, VS could not buy a bucket to keep pace with CCA’s 17 points, spelling a double digit loss and breaking a two-game home win streak for the Vikings. Senior CJ Rickels scored 18 points, followed by Moore with nine points and senior David Lapan-Islas with seven points.
“This is a close-knit senior group who has put in the time together over the years,” Johnson said. “It’s been nice to get some of the seniors who don’t get much playing time a chance to hit the court the last few games. There’s so many that it’s hard to do in one game. They’ve all accepted their roles and like being a part of this team.”
The Vikings (9-10) hosted Marion on Tuesday and will travel to Benton on Thursday for their rescheduled Benton County Rivalry game. VS will open the postseason at undefeated Monticello (18-0) on February 22.
“We'll have our kids ready to go and we'll look forward to this opportunity,” Johnson said. “You have to play teams like Monticello eventually. We will play our best against them.”