Shortcut dinners and new twists on fall flavors

Sometimes the best recipes are the easiest, although I had two grandmothers and a great-grandmother that would have disagreed. Of course, they didn’t have access to modern appliances, shortcuts like pre-packaged ingredients, etc., to cut down on their kitchen time.
My great-grandma Ash, who was Native American, would probably have used her extra time away from the kitchen to create more quilts and embroidered items. She was an expert at embroidery and I am lucky to still have a couple dresser scarves of her handiwork.
My grandma Ash loved the outdoors. Walks with her were always educational because she would point out birds, insects and wildflowers, always stressing they were part of God’s creation in her caring way.
My grandma George also enjoyed the outdoors, especially flower gardening. I remember gladiolus and roses in beds around her house in Minneapolis. She was also an avid reader and encouraged us to opt for a book instead of television when we came to visit.
All three of these women have special places in my childhood memories and all were really great cooks. I think they would have appreciated the modernizations that have taken place in recipes and kitchen gadgets over the years. I think they would also have enjoyed these recipes.
Sweet Hawaiian Crockpot Chicken
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 lbs chicken tenderloin chunks
1 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup soy sauce
Directions:
Combine all together, cook on low in Crockpot 6-8 hours … that’s it! Serve with rice or stir fry vegetables.