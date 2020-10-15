Union volleyball marched into 2A seventh-ranked Denver on Tuesday to conclude conference play down two key rotation players, holding on through five sets to ultimately lose the last two sets and break a dominant win streak against the Cyclones.
The Knights were without senior libero Sophie Winkelpleck and junior DS Bailey Foulk due to injury, leading to sophomore Jaidyn Bush donning the libero jersey and for other defensive players to step up against a talented Denver team. Union had prevailed over Denver weeks ago in tournament play at Waverly-Shell Rock, but a change in the lineup meant adjustments all around.
Denver struck first with a 25-21 first set, seemingly a point or two ahead of the visiting Knights throughout. Despite some defensive miscues early, the Knights came back to win the second set 25-21 and the third 25-17.
“I thought we passed the ball well for the most part, but it’s a lot of area to cover for a player like Jaidyn, who has no varsity experience at that position,” coach Brian Jesse said. “They wore us down and it took a little steam out of us.”
The Cyclones struck back with a 25-14 fourth set to force a decisive fifth set. Riding momentum and some calls that made the Union faithful frustrated, Denver took the final set 15-9 and their first win over the Knights in at least 13 years. Union had previously been 15-0 against their NICL East rival since Quikstats became available.
“I thought Jaidyn and Belle Olson did a nice job back there for us,” Jesse said. “Everybody stepped up to give us a chance to win. We’ve been going to Laura Rempe in the middle more because we’ll need her offense going forward. She had a nice match tonight. In that fourth set, we missed three serves in the first 10 points. We let Denver off after two great sets against them.”
Union (29-9) will take part in one final tournament at Knoxville on Saturday before hosting South Tama (7-18) for Regionals on Saturday.
“We’re happy to potentially play two rounds at home this postseason,” Jesse said. “We’ll get tape on South Tama and start getting ready. It’s best to take this one game at a time.”