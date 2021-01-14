Union and Columbus Catholic had faced off earlier this season for a close game, but Tuesday’s meeting in La Porte City saw the Sailors pull away early with a 45-20 win as the Knights simply could not buy a bucket.
“Having faced Columbus our first game of the season and playing them closely, we were anticipating much of the same,” coach Robert Driscol said. “We had very little prep time with having played on Monday, but the kids battled for 32 minutes as they have all year long.”
The Knights had quality looks both inside and from deep, but could not get them to fall in the early going. Columbus, however, didn’t face nearly the same difficulties as they took a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Missing freshman post Dena Robb, Union’s depth took a hit and rebounding suffered as well with possessions being one and done for the Knights.
“We failed to get many offensive rebounds for second or third chances and shots didn’t fall,” Driscol said. “Columbus got a good game from their point guard, shooting guard and post which provided enough offense for them.”
Union’s defense flexed in the third quarter, holding the Sailors to only six points. Columbus would come back in the final quarter with a 17 point effort, they were held to a modest 34.8 field goal percentage. Freshman Reagan Sorensen finished with 10 points (3/6 threes) and three rebounds. Senior Ellie Behrens had four points early for the Knights along with four rebounds and four steals. Senior Allie Driscol and junior Ellie Rathe each had three points. The Knights also got big minutes from their freshman class in the game as they continue to mature on the court.
“Reagan is improving with each practice and game as she adjusts to varsity basketball,” Driscol said. “She's very intense on defense and has a good offensive skill set that is an asset to our team. Ava (Mills) and Brigette (Rohrer), like our other freshmen, are also learning to adjust to the speed and intensity of varsity basketball and are doing a nice job for us. Being aggressive, yet let the game come to them and not go too fast, is a challenge for several players.”
The Knights will host East Marshall on Friday and travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday. Union will host Denver on January 22 and play at Benton for a non-conference game on January 23.