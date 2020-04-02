Val Swinton has an Oelwein connection that some readers may remember.
Long before he was a well-respected minister in Clarksville, Pastor Val was a top-shelf newspaper reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. He and his wife Debbie lived at the corner of North Frederick and Ninth Street NE in Oelwein and he had an office with a staff of one behind Dominic’s Barber Shop in the 10 block of East Charles Street. This was in the early to mid-1990s.
Swinton reported on news from the area, working in his little closet of an office. While he covered all types of hard and soft news, he was particularly drawn to feature stories on everyday people and the things that make them special; the common man and his uncommon place in the “bigger picture.”
Many of his stories came about from sharing sodas with the guys that congregated the barber shop and listening to their conversations.
His ability at being a good listener took an unexpected turn when he answered God’s call to join the ministry and moved his family to Missouri while he earned his degree at a Bible college. Moved by faith and the desire to help others feel the power of God in their lives, as he has in his own, brought him back to family roots and Clarksville, Iowa, where he has served the Clarksville Church of Christ more than 22 years.
Friends in the Oelwein area are joining in the large circle of prayer for Pastor Val’s recovery from the COVID-19 virus.