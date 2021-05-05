Simple Beignets

Beignets (pronounced “ben-yeys”) are the official state doughnut of Louisiana.
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil for deep frying
1 can (13.8 oz) refrigerated classic pizza crust
Powdered sugar
Directions:
In deep fat fryer or heavy saucepan, heat 2 inches oil to 350°F.
Line a plate with paper towels; set aside.
On lightly floured work surface, roll dough into ball and pat into 8x6-inch rectangle about ½ inch thick. Cut into 9 equal pieces using pizza cutter or knife.
Fry 2 or 3 pieces of dough at a time in hot oil 2 to 3 minutes on each side, turning with slotted spoon, until deep golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels.
Sprinkle tops with powdered sugar, and serve warm.