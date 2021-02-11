Happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday to readers and friends. It is expected that approximately 25 percent of couples that would otherwise go out for Valentine’s Day will be staying in this year, due to pandemic concerns.
In past years, the late man of the house and I only stayed in if the weather was terrible, and most of the time, even that didn’t stop us from going out. Lots of great restaurants still exist around the area for those taking their sweethearts out for a meal.
Oddly enough, that same study I was reading said the average amount spent this year on Valentine’s Day is $165. I can see where gifts, flowers, chocolates and supper could surpass that amount easily.
I always thought it was a nice gesture when the man of the house would cook supper. Granted, his cuisine choice was generally limited to hamburger, but he could make a pretty good hamburger steak. Next to J. Wellington Wimpy of the Popeye cartoons, he was arguably the No. 1 hamburger consumer around.
Beef is the only meat that I like a little on the rare side, and his cooking method of turning the burner on full blast to cook everything worked great for the hamburger steaks. It seared the juice in the steak, browning the outside, while leaving the inside pink and delicious. Cottage fries for him and baked potato for me along with side salads completed the meal.
The accompanying hamburger steak recipe uses the searing method as well, but also makes use of the brown bits in the pan, transforming them into an onion gravy. If you’re staying in this Valentine’s Day, perhaps a delicious hamburger steak dinner will be on your menu.
Hamburger Steaks
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
1.5 pounds lean ground beef or ground chuck
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 small onion thinly sliced
1 (10.5-ounce) can French onion condensed soup - undiluted
1 (.75-ounce) packet brown gravy mix
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
1. Crumble the ground beef into a large bowl and sprinkle with the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and ground mustard. Blend well. Divide the mixture into 4 equal amounts (or more if you want smaller steaks) and form them into patties. You can make an indent in the center with your thumb to keep them from puffing up too much while searing.
2. Place a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, place the steaks in the skillet and allow them to cook without touching them for about 4 minutes. Flip them over and cook them for an additional 4 minutes. (You want to get a nice dark brown color on them - that's where the flavor is.) Remove the steaks from the pan and allow them to rest on paper towels.
3. Drain away all but about 2 tablespoons of the grease from the pan. Put the pan back on the heat and add the sliced onions. Cook until just translucent (about 3 minutes). Add the undiluted onion soup, gravy mix, and water and stir well. Bring to boil, reduce the heat to a simmer, and stir in the Worcestershire sauce. Add the hamburger steaks back to the pan and cook until they are done to your liking. The gravy is delicious over mashed potatoes, rice or noodles, served with steamed broccoli or another favorite vegetable.