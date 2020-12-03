CEDAR RAPIDS – Joey McNally and Mason Spree are among 54 Simpson College student-athletes named to the American Rivers Conference all-academic team, the conference announced last week.
McNally and Spree are former Waverly-Shell Rock standouts.
The 54 selections are two more than last fall for Simpson, as student-athletes from football, men’s and women’s cross- country, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball had a combined grade-point average of 3.79, with five holding a 4.00 GPA. In total, 522 student-athletes from around the conference earned fall all-academic status.
To be eligible for A-R-C all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level, be at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale).