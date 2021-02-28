A single vehicle crash occurred on Wednesday as the drive of a 2016 Kia Optima lost control of their vehicle going northbound on 22nd Trail. According to a report filed by the Iowa State Patrol entered the ditch on the east and “vaulted over a creek and struck a power pole.” The driver was transported by North Benton Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital with an injury. The Benton County Sheriff’s Department also responded.