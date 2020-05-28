VINTON –Benton County residents have been nominated for four-year terms on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Extension Council by the council’s nominating committee. Their names will appear on the Nov. 3rd general election ballot.
Harold Knaack, 1003 1st Ave., Vinton, IA 52349, nominating committee chair, announced the candidates. They include current council members seeking re-election Duane Fisher, 1976 53rd St., Mount Auburn IA 52313; Greg Svoboda, 6136 33rd Ave. Dr. Shellsburg IA 52332; Dean Williams, 2653 55th St., Vinton IA 52349 and new nominees Shannon Feuerbach, 1443 69th St., Keystone IA 52249; Marleen Patterson, 415 1st St., Atkins IA 52206 and Tessa Roth, 6219 22nd Ave., Vinton IA 52349.
Council member Barb Schanbacher’s term will expire at the end of this year and she is not seeking re-election, said Brian Mc Nulty, ISU Extension and Outreach Benton County Council Chair.
To complete the nomination process, the candidates who have agreed to run must file nominating papers with the county auditor by 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020. Additionally, individuals who were not nominated may file petitions containing the names of 25 registered voters to have their names placed on the ballot. Petition forms are available at the county auditor’s office and at the county extension office.
The extension council is the county governing body for ISU Extension and Outreach. Council members hire county staff, manage the county extension budget and help determine programming.
“As an extension council member, you represent your county in a partnership with Iowa State University; it’s a good way to give back to your community,” said Terry Maloy, director of Iowa Extension Council Association. “Through interactions with ISU Extension and Outreach staff, extension councils provide research based educational programs that are valuable to county residents.”
County councils contribute to a unique attribute of ISU Extension and Outreach – they bring research-based programs in human sciences, agriculture and natural resources, 4-H youth development, and community and economic development from Iowa State University to local communities. Council members and some 17,000 Iowa volunteers work with ISU Extension and Outreach to increase the staying power. Through partnerships, they provide resources, research and education to assist Iowans.
The nine-member council in Benton County includes five members who were elected to four-year terms in 2018 and will continue to serve until the end of 2022. They are Allison Hicks, 1922 62nd St. Dr., Garrison; John Holst, 2626 63rd St., Vinton; Brian Mc Nulty, 2545 75th St., Watkins; Sue Birker, 5503 27th Ave. Dr., Vinton and Katie Sackett-Stadheim, 3022 56th Street Trail, Vinton, Iowa 52349.