Cook time: 40 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 ready made pie crust
5 med-large peaches
3 Tbl sugar
1 Tbl lemon juice
1 c oats
¾ c all-purpose flour
¾ c brown sugar
½ c butter, melted
Directions:
1. Use a large iron skillet (I used a 12-inch but you can use a 9). Place pie crust in the bottom of pan.
2. Bake until golden brown at 400° for 15-20 minutes.
3. Meanwhile skin and slice peaches, add the sugar and lemon juice and mix. Pour peaches over the cooked crust.
4. Combine oats, flour, brown sugar and melted butter into a small bowl mix until blended. Crumble this over the top of peaches.
5. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes.
6. Note: Skillet is going to be hot when you take the crust out of the oven, make sure your peaches and the topping are ready to go so you can throw it back into the oven to finish it.