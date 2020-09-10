Sloppy Giuseppes

Cook time: 25 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 pkg hot dog buns or other type of sandwich roll
1 lb ground beef
2 c spaghetti sauce
1 Tbsp granulated garlic or 1 tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
½ c ricotta cheese
½ c mozzarella cheese, shredded
½ c cheddar cheese, shredded
¼ c Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. In a skillet, brown ground beef drain. Add spaghetti sauce, granulated garlic, and Italian seasoning. Cook 4-5 minutes or until heated through.
2. Meanwhile, combine ricotta, Parmesan and half of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses mix well.
3. Spoon meat sauce into buns and top with cheese mixture. Place on a baking sheet.
4. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar and mozzarella.
5. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.