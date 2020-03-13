Slow-Cooked Butter Chicken

Ingredients:
¼ c butter
2 pkgs (20 oz each) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces
½ c chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 t garam masala
¼ c tomato paste
¾ t salt
½ c chicken broth
½ c heavy whipping cream
Directions:
1. Spray 3 ½- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
2. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken, onion and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until browned. Spoon chicken mixture into slow cooker.
3. Stir in remaining ingredients except whipping cream until well blended. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until chicken is no longer pink in center (165°F).
4. Stir in whipping cream. Cover; cook about 30 minutes longer or until slightly thickened. Great over cooked rice.
Garam masala is a blend of spices sometimes called 7 spices or Indian spice. You can find it in a shaker jar at larger chain stores (I have not checked the local grocery store), or you can make your own: 1 T ground cumin, 1½ t ground coriander, 1½ t ground cardamom, 1½ t black pepper, 1 t cinnamon, ½ t cloves, ½ t nutmeg.