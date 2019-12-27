This is a thick and hearty, non-meat soup for vegetarians or anyone who enjoys delicious vegetable combinations.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Cook: 5 hours YIELD: 12 servings (3 quarts).
Ingredients:
6 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 celery ribs, sliced
2 medium carrots, chopped
1-3/4 cups sliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium parsnip, peeled and chopped
1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 cup uncooked wild rice
2 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 bay leaves
2 fresh thyme sprigs, plus more for topping
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a 6 or 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on high until rice and vegetables are tender, 5-6 hours. Discard bay leaves and thyme sprigs before serving. If desired, remove leaves from remaining thyme sprigs and sprinkle over soup when serving.