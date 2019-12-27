Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This is a thick and hearty, non-meat soup for vegetarians or anyone who enjoys delicious vegetable combinations.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Cook: 5 hours YIELD: 12 servings (3 quarts).

Ingredients:

6 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 celery ribs, sliced

2 medium carrots, chopped

1-3/4 cups sliced baby portobello mushrooms

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium parsnip, peeled and chopped

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 cup uncooked wild rice

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 bay leaves

2 fresh thyme sprigs, plus more for topping

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a 6 or 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on high until rice and vegetables are tender, 5-6 hours. Discard bay leaves and thyme sprigs before serving. If desired, remove leaves from remaining thyme sprigs and sprinkle over soup when serving.

